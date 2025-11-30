Thousands without power as winter storm dumps up to 11 inches of snow in parts of southeast Wisconsin

Thousands of Southeast Wisconsin residents woke up without power Sunday morning after a winter storm brought heavy snowfall across the region Saturday.

Some areas saw up to 11 inches of snow, including West Allis and Franklin, according to early Sunday morning reports.

As of 7:30 a.m., We Energies reported that almost 15,000 customers were still without power, with more than 170 outages reported. The utility company said it is working quickly to restore power and offered the following advice for customers still experiencing an outage:



Report your power outage and receive updates online or on our app

Follow them on social media

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines

To report an outage, click here.

