Thousands without power as strong winds rock SE Wisconsin

Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:18:23-04

MILWAUKEE — A High Wind Warning was issued by the National Weather service with gusts up to 60 miles per hour in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 7 p.m.

The high winds may cause issues for tailgaters at American Family Field for the Milwaukee Brewers home opener game. The winds are strong enough to tip over tailgate grills, furniture, and tents. It is advised to anchor everything down as much as possible.

According to the NWS Alert: "Impacts, damaging winds will Blow Down Trees and Power Lines. Some Power Outages are Expected. Travel will be Difficult, Especially for High Profile Vehicles. People Should Avoid Being Outside in Forested Areas and Around Trees and Branches. if Possible, Remain in the Lower Levels Of your Home During the windstorm, and Avoid Windows. Use Caution If you Must Drive."

We Energies power outage map as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

We Energies is reporting multiple power outages in southeastern counties Thursday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., 9,750 customers were out of service in Wisconsin, according to the We Energies power outage map.

