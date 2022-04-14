Thousands without power as strong winds rock SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A High Wind Warning was issued by the National Weather service with gusts up to 60 miles per hour in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 7 p.m.

The high winds may cause issues for tailgaters at American Family Field for the Milwaukee Brewers home opener game. The winds are strong enough to tip over tailgate grills, furniture, and tents. It is advised to anchor everything down as much as possible.

Winds have been gusting between 40 and 50 mph all day, and now there is a High Wind Warning for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 7pm for gusts over 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/uwT7bG3fdk — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) April 14, 2022

According to the NWS Alert: "Impacts, damaging winds will Blow Down Trees and Power Lines. Some Power Outages are Expected. Travel will be Difficult, Especially for High Profile Vehicles. People Should Avoid Being Outside in Forested Areas and Around Trees and Branches. if Possible, Remain in the Lower Levels Of your Home During the windstorm, and Avoid Windows. Use Caution If you Must Drive."

We Energies We Energies power outage map as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

We Energies is reporting multiple power outages in southeastern counties Thursday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., 9,750 customers were out of service in Wisconsin, according to the We Energies power outage map.

Milwaukee Racine and Kenosha counties upgraded to a high wind warning. 60 mph gusts expected for the next few hours https://t.co/J7BrQIjCVt — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) April 14, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip