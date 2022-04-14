Mostly sunny but windy for Brewers' home opener

Winds are going to be an issue, and potentially a problem, for tailgaters today at American Family Field. By midday, winds will gust as high as 50 mph. This is strong enough to tip over tailgate grills, furniture, and tents. It is advised to anchor everything down as much as possible. We'll have mostly sunny skies to start today, then a few more clouds this afternoon. Temperatures may climb near 50 degrees by this afternoon.

Cooler weather is here to stay heading into Easter Weekend. High temperatures tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday will only be in the 40s. There is a slight chance for showers tomorrow, but the weekend looks completely dry. You'll just need to bundle up for your Easter egg hunt.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. Cooler and Very Windy

High: 50

Wind: SW 20-30 mph G 50 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Windy and Chilly.

Low: 34

Wind: SW 15-25 mph G 40 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 44

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Rain and Snow Showers

High: 47

