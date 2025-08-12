More than 20,000 people are waking up without power across southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday morning after storms rolled through the region, following historic weekend flooding.

The outages follow a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service, which was in effect until 6:45 a.m. for much of southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch: Home surveillance video shows storms in Brookfield during severe thunderstorm warning

Home surveillance video shows storms in Brookfield during severe thunderstorm warning

Doorbell camera video shows storms rolling through Brookfield, with the homeowner reporting multiple trees down in the area.

It also appears that trees are down in the Milwaukee area, with photos sent by viewers showing a downed tree near Sherman and Hampton and a tree split in half near 23rd and Villard.

As of 7 a.m., more than 20,000 people were without power across southeastern Wisconsin, according to the We Energies outage map, with the number steadily increasing.

Watch: Thousands without power after storms hit southeastern Wisconsin following flooding

Thousands without power as storm rolls through southeastern Wisconsin after weekend flooding

