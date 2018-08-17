UPDATE:

Power has been restored after thousands were in the dark following Friday's storms.

We Energies said a tree fell and knocked down a power line near 2nd and Concordia. The outage lasted 70 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Thousands of people are without power after storms rolled through the area on Friday.

According to the We Energies Outage Map, more than 3,400 people are without power as of 2:20 p.m.

Much of the outages are near I-43 near Capitol Drive.

Earlier in the day floods shut down parts of I-43 near Good Hope Road.

We Energies can't confirm what the issue is, but it's possible the outage was caused by downed trees.

Check the We Energies Outage Map here.

