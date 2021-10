Thousands of people across southeastern Wisconsin are without power after strong winds blew through the area overnight.

Those winds persisted into the morning. A wind advisory has been in place for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties until 7 p.m. Wind gusts reached up to 45 miles per hour.

According to the We Energies power outage map, there were about 4,269 homes without electricity just before 8 a.m.

