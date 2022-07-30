Thousands turn out to the 15th annual Riverwest 24 and it is as quirky as ever

MILWAUKEE — More than a thousand people have hit the streets in Riverwest for the 15th annual Riverwest 24, and the event is as quirky as ever.

Participant Craig Schanning said the best part of the event is "seeing the quirky things of Riverwest, the quirky people of Riverwest, and just doing fun things."

The event is a bit different this year due to construction on Humboldt. So riders will be taking a different loop around the neighborhood.

"We're inviting everyone to take a new lap through their old neighborhood," said one of the event organizers Julie Krawczyk.

Participants score points by completing laps, checking in at checkpoints, and participating in bonus challenges which range from rock climbing, playing fetch with a dog, or getting a tattoo.

Most of all, people say it's the camaraderie of the event they enjoy most.

"It's like a community hug disguised as a bike race," Katy Amphlett said.

"It's my favorite weekend of the year, I also love to bike and it's just a great, fun time with friends, Sarah Jacobson said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip