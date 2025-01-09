Thousands travel to nation's capital for final farewell to Pres. Carter

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Americans are paying their respects at the nation’s capital for the 39th president, Jimmy Carter.

He will lie in state until Thursday morning before being taken to Washington National Cathedral for his official state funeral.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson is in Washington, D.C., where visitors are expressing gratitude for the late president.

One visitor drove all the way from Buffalo to participate in the historic event, holding a sign that simply read: "Thank you, Jimmy."

TMJ4 News

Others came because they believed Carter made a difference in their lives. They were determined to say their final goodbye on a chilly winter day to a man who warmed their hearts.

"I couldn't pass this opportunity up," said Mark Jenkins. "I grew up with Jimmy Carter."

Jenkins now lives in the area but is originally from Carter’s home state of Georgia.

TMJ4 News

"I'm more aware of him outside of being a president—post-presidency—what he was doing for humanity, building homes," Jenkins said.

President Biden has declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning for his longtime friend Jimmy Carter.

“He's just such a wonderful person,” said Karen Scherer, who made the drive from Pennsylvania to stand in line and pay her respects to a former president she never met but admired.

TMJ4 News

"He did so much for this country, both in his presidency and post-presidency," Scherer said. "You just don't see that kind of moral fiber—it’s rare, and it needed to be acknowledged. I needed to tell him thank you for doing all that for us."

All five living presidents will attend the funeral, with President Biden delivering a eulogy.

Carter also wanted his vice president, Walter Mondale, and President Gerald Ford to give eulogies, but both men have passed. Their sons will instead read the eulogies written by their fathers.

