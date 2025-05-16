Thousands of Wisconsin residents without power due to storms

Thousands of Wisconsin residents are currently without power due to a series of storms passing through the state.

We Energies is reporting more than 14,580 customers are without power. Alliant Energy is reporting 9,546 outages with around 1,385 outages in Juneau alone.

View the latest We Energy outages on their website.

Alliant Energy outages are available on their website.

