Thousands wake up without power in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE – Thousands of people were without power Monday morning throughout Milwaukee County.

At one point, We Energies reported nearly 5,000 of their customers lost power. The outages were first reported around 4 a.m. Monday. Most people had their power restored around 6:30 a.m.

We Energies says the outages were due to utility pole fires. The company says the fires sometimes happen when it's foggy and road salt sprays up and "wreaks havoc" on their equipment.

We Energies has crews still working to restore power to their customers. As of 6:40 a.m. Monday, 553 customers in Milwaukee County were still without power.

For the latest power outage updates, visit the We Energies power outage map.

