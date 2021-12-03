Thousands of Santas to take over Milwaukee streets in Santa Cycle Rampage

MILWAUKEE — Spreading holiday love and cheer - that’s what thousands of bike riders will be doing on Saturday as they participate in the Santa Rampage Ride.

The 10-mile bike ride is a large-scale, holiday-themed costume ride. According to their website, it’s “The world’s largest holiday themed costume group bicycle ride for charity.”

As of Wednesday more than 800 people pre-registered from the ride. Jake Newborn, the assistant director of Wisconsin Bike Fed, anticipates about 2,000 riders.

“It’s one of the only times unfortunately when you’re riding your bike and get honked at in a positive way. But it’s a way to bring community together and celebrate bikes," said Newborn.

The bike ride leaves at 9:15 a.m. and starts and ends at the Bike Fed office at 187 E. Becher St. in Milwaukee.

