Thousands of Pro-Choice activists in Madison call lawmakers to codify abortion rights

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people from all different backgrounds and generations gathered in Madison Sunday for the "Bigger than Roe" March for Abortion Rights.

"We fought this roughly 50 years ago when I was a very young parent and we need to fight this again? I'm surprised," said Jeanne Nye, a retired teacher.

Nye said today's fight is about future generations.

"I happen to be a grandma who has wonderful grandchildren. I am fortunate to have them, but if my children could not handle parenting I would hope they could make a different choice," said Nye.

The march happened on the 50th anniversary of the monumental Roe v. Wade decision that once legalized abortion rights nationwide. It was overturned by the Supreme Court just a few months ago.

TMJ4 News

For Waukesha native Hannah Herbest, the march is symbolic of not only a fight for women's rights, but for human rights overall.

"These are things that we need to continue to fight for, continue to educate people about and continue to speak about because at any point the people who may disagree - if they're in power - they can take it all away," said Herbest.

She was impressed by today's turnout but said the conversation shouldn't stop there.

"Even if it's just having a conversation with someone in your class or a friend or a family friend, it will really make a difference if you can just talk with somebody and discuss these things," she said.

The crowds marched through the streets with signs and messages in their hands. They continued to march and chant inside the State Capital Rotunda.

Sunday's march took place on the same weekend that thousands of pro-life activists, including some from Wisconsin, participated in March for Life in Washington D.C. Those activists celebrated the very same Supreme Court decision that had activists in Madison in Sunday calling for change.

