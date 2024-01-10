Watch Now
Thousands lost power during winter storm, We Energies working to restore power to those still without

At one point, more than 9,000 people were without power during Tuesday's winter storm. We Energies crews are working to restore power in the last few homes.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jan 10, 2024
Just over a thousand houses are still without power after Tuesday's winter storm.

That's a lot better than the peak outage, which saw more than 9,000 people without power.

We Energies worked hard to get power restored to those homes and businesses, and is working hard to finish up the job today.

Tom and Symone talked to We Energy's Brendan Conway about how you can report outages.

