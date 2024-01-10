Thousands lost power during winter storm, We Energies working to restore power to those still without

Just over a thousand houses are still without power after Tuesday's winter storm.

That's a lot better than the peak outage, which saw more than 9,000 people without power.

We Energies worked hard to get power restored to those homes and businesses, and is working hard to finish up the job today.

Tom and Symone talked to We Energy's Brendan Conway about how you can report outages.



