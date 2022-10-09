Thousands gather at Summerfest grounds for breast cancer awareness walk

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thousands gathered in Milwaukee on Sunday to raise money for breast cancer research in hopes of finding a cure.

A sea of pink gathered at Henry Maier Festival park to walk in Susan G. Komen’s “More than Pink” walk.

“Every year it seems like this walk is getting more and more big, so therefore it’s been more and more supportive with the research and everything,” said survivor, Yvette Denson.

Denson has been cancer free for two years. She told TMJ4 that support from her family is what helped her overcome a tough diagnosis.

“They were very supportive of me, they took care of me during that time, and by the grace of Christ, I’m here.”

About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Many on the route today remembering loved ones and the toll the disease takes.

Lily Gones, a supporter from Pewaukee who was walking today, was fighting back tears as she remembered the struggles her grandmother, stepmother and family friend experienced with the disease.

“It’s just hard to talk about because obviously, it’s really hard to go through,” said Gones. “It’s just hard to relive it sometimes.”

Proceeds from the walk will go toward funding for breast cancer research.

Health officials say most women should start having annual mammograms at age 40.

Women scheduling mammograms dropped by nearly 64% during the pandemic and still haven't risen back to pre-covid levels.

The Milwaukee County Health Department's "Well Woman Program" offers free screenings for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

