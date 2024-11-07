'Those are the shoulders we stand on': 104-year-old World War II veteran to be honored for service

MILWAUKEE — Monday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. It honors American veterans for their service and sacrifice to the country.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams had an opportunity to sit down with a special veteran who's 104-years-young.

Vernon C. Townsend was born in Tchula, Mississippi in 1920. He reflected on being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942.

TMJ4 104-year-old Army Veteran Vernon C. Townsend

"I was too small to work with the trucks, so they put me in the medical department, I got into the medical department, and I ended up doing things the doctors wouldn't do," he said.

Given the nickname "Toy Soldier," he took Medical Basic Training and served as a Hospital Orderly, administering first aid to the sick, injured, and wounded.

Watch: Andrea Williams chats with a 104-year-old WWII veteran.

104-year-old veteran honored

"I took care of all the babies, and I took care of the men and women when they came in waves."

World War II was the largest and deadliest war in history, involving more than 30 countries. The National WWII Museum reports that more than one million African American men and women served in every branch of the US armed forces during that time. They did so in the face of racism and segregation.

Gerald Hebert/AP This May 18, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins holding his World War II hat at his home in New Orleans. Larkins and nearly 4,000 other segregated black soldiers helped build a highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

"What was it like being a Black man in the military during that time?" asked Williams.

"Well, they kept us back, but they couldn’t do it without us. Nothing ever bothered me because I kept moving forward," said Townsend.

Mr. Vernon received a Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, and the World War II Victory Ribbon. He completed his enlistment with an Honorable Discharge in 1946.

uncredited/AP In this 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, soldiers work at a makeshift bench while working on the Alaska Highway, in the Northern Sector of Alaska. Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build the highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History via AP)

Since an early age, Mr. Townsend has loved trucks and tractors.

"At the age of eight, I was making good money repairing them," he said.

When he completed his service in 1946, he moved to Milwaukee to focus on his first love: automobiles.

"My brother was here when I got out of the service. They didn’t have anyone to fix those trucks and tractors, and that’s how I got to Milwaukee."

He helped build an auto repair shop in the 1980s, and it’s still in operation today on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

TMJ4 Army Veteran Vernon C. Townsend with his daughter Yvonne Kemp.

Since moving to Milwaukee, he’s gone on the Honor Flight and was also recognized as the Hero of the Game by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Army veteran Otis Winstead, President and CEO of Great Lakes Dry Hootch on East Brady, wanted to do something special for Mr. Townsend, who has never been formally recognized for his service.

TMJ4 Army Veteran Otis Winstead, President & CEO of Dry Hootch

"Those are the shoulders we stand on. And he said it himself, 'I continue to move forward.' That’s profound," said Winstead.

In 2020, Mr. Winstead was behind the first mural at the War Memorial honoring African-American men and women in the Armed Forces. Thursday, Mr. Townsend and other veterans will be honored at a special event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial. Bestselling Author Doug Melville will be the keynote speaker.

TMJ4 Doug Melville, Author of "Invisible Generals: Rediscovering Family Legacy" and Otis Winstead, President & CEO of Dry Hootch

"I’m honored. Think about it—I’m honored. Mr. Townsend is 104-years-old. By the grace of God, I’m in a position where I can humbly do something like this," said Winstead.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error