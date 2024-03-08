Thomas Routt's arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday

Thomas Routt is set to appear in court Friday afternoon and is expected to enter a plea.

Routt is charged with six counts following the deaths of Emerson Weingart and Gina Weingart.



Two counts of first degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon

Attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a deadly weapon

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of methanphetamine

Two weeks ago Routt was prepared to enter a plea, but the state said they needed more time and reschedule the arraignment to today.

"The criminal complaint is not evidence, it's a summary of what the state thinks they can prove." said Russel Jones, Routt's criminal defense attorney.

According to Jones, Routt may continue to maintain his innocence.

The criminal complaint says Routt was playing a gaming machine inside the bar and pulled a gun on bartender Gina Weingart.

An eyewitness told investigators Routt told everyone not to move then shot Gina. The eye witness ran from the bar and tells investigators they heard more shots coming from inside.

