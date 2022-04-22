This week's big stories: Climate change and a huge decision for masks on planes

What's next for masks on planes and what is President Joe Biden's record on climate change?

TMJ4's Charles Benson talks about this week's big stories with NBC's Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker. She will be filling in for Chuck Todd this week on Meet the Press.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talked with TMJ4 News Tuesday after a federal court struck down the mask mandate on planes and trains. His position was, he wants medical professionals making decisions about when and wear to masks, not politicians or the courts.

TMJ4 News asked Welker where she sees this going in the Biden Administration, and if it is all about politics and not policy.

We also talked about Earth Day, a day started by Wisconsin U-S Senator Gaylord Nelson. Welker also discusses President Biden's record on climate change, especially in this current political environment of rising gas prices.

Meet The Press: What's next for masks and planes

