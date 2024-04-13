'This weekend is for Sade'; Search for 19-year-old intensifies as homicide investigation continues

MILWAUKEE — Through woods and near train tracks, dozens continued a diligent search for Sade Robinson’s remains.

Korianna Danielle was one of the searchers who spent the entire day moving from spot to spot digging for clues.

“I have a little sister around [Sade’s] age, little cousins around her age, it could've been any one of them,” said Danielle. “If it was one of them, I would want the community to come and help.”

Prosecutors confirmed Friday morning Maxwell Anderson is connected to the death and disappearance of the 19-year-old.



On the day of his arrest last Thursday, Maya Lopez captured video from her living room window of officers taking Anderson into custody.



“I'm shocked that this person who I caught on my camera is associated with such a big crime and I'm also scared that he lives right down the street,” said Lopez.



Lopez says now she's one of many thinking of the nightmare Sade's family is experiencing.

“I can't imagine what they're going through, it's heartbreaking and devastating that someone so young was brutally murdered,” she told TMJ4.



While the case against Anderson is only beginning, grassroots search teams say they will be out for the next two days hoping to help and bring closure to her loved ones.

