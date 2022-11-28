This was the busiest travel season since 2019, airport officials report

MILWAUKEE — The post-holiday travel rush continues. Travelers trying to get home across the country are running into several flight delays. According to FlightAware, 6,500 flights were delayed on Sunday.

According to AAA, nearly 55 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more for the long holiday weekend. That's a bump of one-and-a-half percent over last year.

And here at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, the rush is not over.

Sunday and today are peak travel days. By tomorrow, this airport will have seen more than 100,000 passengers in the days surrounding Thanksgiving.

Airport officials expect this to be the busiest travel season since 2019, pre-pandemic.

This pent-up demand for travel is a real thing. And it's continuing.

Despite inflation, people booked flights in numbers we haven't seen in years this Thanksgiving holiday, and it's leading to predictions for strong travel numbers come Christmas.

