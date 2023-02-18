This is why television stations have no choice but to run political ads

With just days until the Wisconsin primary, campaign ads are once again taking over your screens. One ad includes edited clips from TMJ4 News.

We've heard from several of our viewers about it. TMJ4's Rebecca Klopf goes in-depth on why we have no choice but to run these ads.

Flip on the TV and it is hard to miss the ads for the hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court Race.

"Candidates are allowed to misrepresent things," Erik Ugland, Media Law and Policy Professor at Marquette University, said. "They are allowed to lie as long as they don't defame anyone, so there are certain situations where they could be sued, but otherwise they have a lot of opportunity to embellish the truth or take things out of context."

This all comes from the Federal Communications Act of 1934. It says TV stations or radio stations cannot censor political ads. They also have to accept ads from all political candidates and let them pay the lowest rate for the advertising time.​

Politicians can just take clips from TV newscasts without permission, Professor Ugland explains.

​Ugland says where products have to have "truth in advertising," politicians do not. He suggests the public either tunes out the ads as much as possible. Or do your own research because anything goes when it comes to political ads.​

​The rules for political ads only apply to TV and radio, not to cable stations or social media because that did not exist when the law was written.​

