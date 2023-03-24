This is the last weekend to check out 'Plant-itary Orbits' at the Mitchell Park Domes

Sunday is the last day for you to check out the Plant-itary Orbits display at Mitchell Park Domes.

The show has been running since January 14th and wraps up Sunday, March 26th. Staff with the Domes say visitors will go on an adventure like no other — on trains in space! Trains pass through unusual plant orbits of miniature azalea trees, miniature Vietnamese cypress, special burgundy petunias, and deep blue pansies.

The Domes are open every day but Tuesday from 9am-5pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, the park closes at 4. Admission costs $9 for adults and $6 for students and children. Milwaukee County residents can enjoy a $1 discount.

