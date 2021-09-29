'This is our beloved Sherman Park': Local organizations come together to refresh and rebuild

MILWAUKEE — It's been five years since the civil unrest that followed the police killing of Sylville Smith, and Wednesday, Lowe's along with several different organizations came together to refresh and rebuild Sherman Park.

From upgrades to the park to community members coming to pick up water bottles and paper towels, organizers say it's all about giving back to a community that's been through a lot.

The Sherman Park neighborhood erupted in calls for change and buildings went in up in flames following the death of Smith.

Since then, many things have changed in five years. Sherman Phoenix rose from the ashes of the burned down BMO Harris Bank Building.

Sherman Park Community Association Executive Director Mabel Lamb said the residents deserve a great place to gather and a space for kids to be kids.

"We always are looking for ways to enhance the park for the community and residents that live here," Lamb stated.

The upgrades courtesy of Lowe's include a fresh paint job on the basketball court and exterior portions of the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club, as well as landscape replacements, to name a few.

The partnership between Lowe's and Sherman Park first was established in 2005, and today that relationship is strong as ever.

Lowe's provided needed household items and donated things like smoke detectors to people.

"We just want to support Sherman Park and continuing to make sure this is a good place for everyone in the neighborhood," Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Rob Kenel said. "We are trying to make an impact on the community and actually work to improve people's lives."

Lamb said she is working very diligently to make Sherman Park a safe place for everyone to join.

