'This is one of his top priorities': Local security expert talks about Trump's border security plan

President Donald Trump is moving fast on a campaign promise regarding immigration and border security.

The moves were in a stack of executive orders Trump signed on day one.

Brian Dorow worked on border security in Trump's first administration. He has been there countless times and he likes what he sees so far in the 47th president’s executive orders.

Dorow was in D.C. for Monday’s inauguration and says it feels very different than the first one.

"I'm going to say, this is Trump 4.0," said Dorow.

He says there's no comparison to the "engagement and excitement" this time around compared to 2017.

Dorow has worked in and with law enforcement locally and around the country for decades.

Watch: Local security expert comments on Trump's border security plan:

President Trump’s first full day in office

He's confident border security will look very different in the next 100 days under President Trump.

"We know this is one of his top priorities. He took decisive action Monday with executive orders and went back to some of the policies that we had in place during his first term."

Dorow was there in Trump's first term and watched it firsthand.

"When I was in office, we focused on smuggling, trafficking, sex trafficking, forced labor, child exploitation, all very horrible things."

This time around, he sees Trump delivering on all those big concerns.

"President Trump was very definitive, and he's been telling the American people leading up to Monday what he's going to do, and he's going to do it."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error