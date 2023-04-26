'This is not properly protecting a city:' Milwaukee Fire chief outlines threat of budget cuts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department has had to close seven fire stations since 2018 and looming budget cuts could bring just as many or even more closures, according to the fire chief.

"We have trimmed whatever fat has ever existed. We have cut into the meat. We are cutting through the bones," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

The city is facing a $156 million budget gap in 2024. And this week, the Steering and Rules Committee asked Lipski, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Public Library to explore the impact of cuts ranging from 10 to 25 percent.

Under the worst-case scenario, a 25 percent cut, Lipski said fire stations would fall from 29 in operation to 18. And on-duty firefighters would drop from 192 to 117, he said.

"This is not properly protecting a city. This is not properly managing a risk in a city. This solves a math equation," Lipski said.

Some help in avoiding potential serious cuts could come in the form of expanded state revenue sharing.

On Thursday, Republican lawmakers will release a bipartisan shared revenue proposal to "give more state aid to local communities," according to a press release.

Republicans have been discussing the possibility of a higher sales tax for Milwaukee County and a referendum for Milwaukee residents to vote on a sales tax for the city.

"Our ability to deliver core city services is at stake here," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday at an event with other city and community leaders. "It's important for us to continue to work with those folks in Madison to make sure we're able to bring something home."

Lipski said even with financial help, and no cuts, his firefighters are already overworked.

"We are losing a lot of firefighters and paramedics. Good, young, highly trained solid people who are leaving in the middle of their career because the workload has driven them into the ground," he said.

