'This is a great opportunity for us': RNC Chair talks preps and possibilities of convention in Milwaukee

The clock is ticking to get Fiserv Forum ready for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. It's just 40 days away.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson spoke 1-on-1 with RNC Chairman Michael Whatleyand learned how his team is preparing for all possibilities.

The interview has been edited for the 6 pm newscast

Charles Benson's extended interview with RNC Chairman Michael Whatley

The 2024 convention will be former President Donald Trump's third consecutive convention as the nominee.

Chairman Whatley: "This is a great opportunity for us. - we are going to have 50,000 delegates, guests, alternates, and media that are going to be here."

Benson: "So, talk about that. What conversations do you have with the former president? What does he want it to be about in Milwaukee?"

Chairman: "The President's message is going to be that we were better off under his four years than we have been for the last four years and we're going to be better off when he is the 47th President of the United States."

Chairman Whatley this week indicated he was making contingency plans on the possibility of Trump being sentenced to jail four days before the convention for his New York felony convictions.

Chair: "We're absolutely planning on having him accept the nomination from that stage that we're going to be rolling out today."

Benson: "So you don't think he'll be anywhere else but here?"

Chair: "Absolutely."

Benson: "Absolutely confident that somehow he's not going to be in jail."

Chair: "Look obviously you have to plan, you have to always think through all of your different options."

In response to Whatley's comment earlier in the week -Democrats called the RNC in Milwaukee, "Trump's Convict Convention saying his party is "...beholden to a criminal who is willing to undermine our justice system." You can read the full interview here.

Still on the RNC's to-do list- lining up big-name speakers. Will it include former presidential challengers like Nikki Haley?

Benson: "Do you think she will have a prominent speaking role at the convention?"

Chairman Whatley: "We'll have to wait and see."

I will say this we want to not just hear from politicos. We want to hear from everyday Americans.

The Democratic National Convention for President Biden is August 19th.

It's not just about counting down to the conventions. Election Day is November 5th, exactly five months away.

Both sides know the candidate who wins Wisconsin will likely win the White House.

