'This is a 24/7 investigation': Deputies re-search Maxwell Anderson's home, former police chief weighs in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Milwaukee Police are keeping a close eye on Maxwell Anderson's home, the man accused of killing and dismembering Milwaukee teenager, Sade Robinson.

Wednesday afternoon, TMJ4 confirmed Milwaukee County Sheriff's Investigators were re-searching Anderson's home Tuesday night, a mere two weeks after they initially took Anderson into custody as the person of interest in this case.

Tuesday night, Robinson's friends and family left their mark at Anderson's house in honor of her.

"It's not to be cute, it's not to try to be fashionable, it's to make a statement," Jackie Garza, Robinson's cousin said.

As that painted-in-pink statement was being made, bright yellow became the focus as Milwaukee County Investigators roped off Anderson's house and street with crime scene tape.

"They got closer and they started blocking off the streets and everything," another family member said.

Investigators wouldn't tell us why they were there Tuesday.

"Evidently, there's other information cause you have to have probable cause to get a search warrant. A judge has to provide the search warrant based on that probable cause," Chuck Padgett said.

Padgett is the former West Allis Police Chief with nearly three decades in uniform.

He said a search warrant had to be ordered for investigators to go back into Anderson's house.

So we went to the Milwaukee County Courthouse to see if that warrant was publicly filed. The criminal court's clerk said nothing had been filed since last Friday.

Legal experts told us records like a search warrant in a criminal case are likely sealed by the court. This means the public doesn't have access to them.

"Things are gonna be challenged down the road, that's why you get search warrants, that's why you do different things," Padgett explained. "That's why it sometimes seems to be a little hush, hush and a little slower than people would want. It's because of the processes they have to go through and make sure they do everything right and not violating anyone's rights."

Padgett said despite our team and Robinson's friends and family not seeing officers actively searching for her missing body, they are.

"I would guarantee people that they are, and they're working day and night on this. This is a 24/7 investigation," Padgett said.

Milwaukee Police were at Anderson's house again Wednesday afternoon checking to see if its doors were locked. It's a story we'll continue to follow.

