'This is a 2024 Jeffrey Dahmer': Sade Robinson's mom speaks to Nancy Grace

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thursday afternoon, a person walking on a remote beach in South Milwaukee found more remains that law enforcement officials said belonged to Sade Robinson.

As this story continues to unfold here in Milwaukee, it's also garnering national attention.

Robinson's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, talked with Nancy Grace on her talk show Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

We talked with Scarbrough Thursday morning on the phone, but she wasn't ready to talk with us following today's discovery.

"This is traumatizing to see. I never expected this to pull up on my front door," Scarbrough said to Nancy Grace.

It's an unimaginable couple of weeks for Scarbrough and her entire family.

"This isn't normal. This is a 2024 Jeffrey Dahmer," Scarbrough said.

A comparison many are making as Robinson's body parts keep turning up across Milwaukee County.

"The last time I spoke to my daughter was on Easter Sunday. We seen her, she came by my parents home, we spent the Sunday together," Scarbrough explained.

The next day, on April 1st, is when Robinson was first reported missing. It's also the night we now know she was killed.

"Sade was a beautiful soul. She was an amazing girl. I couldn't have asked for any better daughter. There was things my daughter did that many adults were not even able to accomplish in their lifetimes," Scarbrough emotionally detailed.

Robinson was supposed to graduate with her associate's degree in May.

"This has caused so much emotional effect to my family, and my parents who love my baby so much, her grandparents, her uncle, her aunties, the community. Everyone has pulled up. This has affected many people in Milwaukee," Scarbrough said.

Over the last several weeks, friends and family of Robinson have spent countless hours searching for her body to give her the proper burial she deserves.

"They messed with the wrong family. We're gonna call all of them out, and we're gonna speak for the whole community, 'cause I'm not about to sit down, and I'm not about to sit still on this one. It's justice for Sade, Nancy. It's justice for Sade," Scarbrough added.

Friends and family continued to search South Milwaukee throughout the day Thursday.

It's a story we'll continue following.

