Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Third Ward nominated for 'Best Arts District' by USA Today

Looking back: The Historic Third Ward fire
Picasa 2.0
A man has been charged in the Third Ward shooting that killed one person on December 6.
Looking back: The Historic Third Ward fire
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:31:18-04

MILWAUKEE — Voting is now open for USA Today's Best Arts District as a part of the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Among the district's nominated, Milwaukee's Third Ward!

The Historic Third Ward association released a statement Wednesday saying the award recognizes inspiring art districts that "culturally enrich their cities and those who visit."

The Third Ward is home to the award-winning Third Ward Riverwalk and nationally acclaimed Milwaukee Public Market.

Other districts nominated include districts in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and Minneapolis.

Now until July 4, you can head to the USA Today 10Best website and vote for the best district. Winners will be announced on July 15.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

You can help stop summer hunger in Southeast Wisconsin