Third Ward nominated for 'Best Arts District' by USA Today

MILWAUKEE — Voting is now open for USA Today's Best Arts District as a part of the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Among the district's nominated, Milwaukee's Third Ward!

The Historic Third Ward association released a statement Wednesday saying the award recognizes inspiring art districts that "culturally enrich their cities and those who visit."

The Third Ward is home to the award-winning Third Ward Riverwalk and nationally acclaimed Milwaukee Public Market.

Other districts nominated include districts in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and Minneapolis.

Now until July 4, you can head to the USA Today 10Best website and vote for the best district. Winners will be announced on July 15.

