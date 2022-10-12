Third Space Brewing releasing beer to raise awareness for domestic violence prevention

MILWAUKEE — This week, Third Space Brewing will be releasing a beer to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence prevention.

The Collaboration IPA, called One In Four, will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 14.

According to a news release from Third Space Brewing, one in four women and one in nine men have experienced some form of domestic violence. This statistic is what led Matt Cisz, the lead Brewer at Third Space Brewing, to name the collaboration beer One In Four.

“This staggering statistic was chosen as the name of the beer to help start conversations within local communities about the prevalence of domestic violence and to raise funds for prevention,” said Cisz.

In a news release, Third Space Brewing stated it has inspired more than 50 breweries across the country and one foreign country to join the effort and brew their own One In Four collaboration beers.

All Third Space Brewing asked of those breweries is that they donate a portion of proceeds to a local organization combatting domestic violence or to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Third Space Brewing will be donating 20% of all draft beer sales on Friday, and 1005% of profits from the sale of all cans and draft pours of One In Four, to the Sojourner Family Peace Center.

There will be a One In Four release event at Third Space Brewing's tap room, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will feature live music and of course, beer.

