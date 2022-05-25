Third Space Brewing hopes to raise awareness, funds for domestic violence prevention with new beer

MILWAUKEE — Third Space Brewing plans to launch a new beer this year in hopes of raising funds and awareness for domestic violence prevention.

The new beer, which is set to launch in October, is called One in Four, recognizing the CDC statistic that one in four women, and one in nine men, have experienced some form of domestic violence.

“We chose this staggering statistic for the name of the beer to help start conversations within local communities about the prevalence of domestic violence” said Matt Cisz, Lead Brewer at Third Space Brewing and creator of One In Four. “When you lose a family member to domestic violence, all you want to do is find a way to prevent it from happening to anyone else."

Third Space Brewing is also encouraging other breweries across the country to join the effort by brewing the One in Four beer in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. They said any breweries wishing to join the movement can head to oneinfour.beer to sign up.

According to a news release, Third Space Brewing will share the recipe and artwork for One In Four with the breweries that sign up.

Third Space Brewing said any brewery that signs up is encouraged to donate proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence or a local organization of their choosing that helps victims of domestic violence.

Third Space Brewing will donate all profits from the sale of its One In Four beer to Sojourner Family Peace Center, a nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services.

