Third case of monkeypox identified in Wisconsin, marks second case in Dane County

Africa Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 13, 2022
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The third case of monkeypox has been identified in Wisconsin, Public Health and Dane County announced Wednesday.

This is the second person in Dane County to test positive for monkeypox. The first confirmed case was discovered earlier this month. The second case was identified in a City of Milwaukee resident on Saturday, July 9.

Health officials say the risk to the public remains low at this time. However, individuals should be aware of monkeypox symptoms and should seek medical attention if they experience any.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, "monkeypox is characterized by new, unexplained rashes and skin lesions. Recently identified cases have developed skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes."

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact. It is primarily spread through direct contact with monkeypox rashes, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Health officials say, "touching objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox or close contact with respiratory secretions can transmit the disease. This contact can happen during intimate contact including oral, anal, and vaginal sex or touching the genitals or anus of a person with monkeypox."

Below are recommendations to prevent the spread of monkeypox, according to the Milwaukee Health Department:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with the monkeypox rash, including refraining from touching the rash or scabs of person with monkeypox and avoiding kissing, hugging, cuddling or having sex with someone with monkeypox.
  • If exposed to monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible and let them know you have symptoms or have been exposed to monkeypox. Healthcare providers can provide testing and care for people who are diagnosed with monkeypox.
  • Monitor for fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, and contact a health care provider if any of those occur. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact your local health department for guidance .
  • If sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

For further information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

