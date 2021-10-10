'They're not consistent enough' Brewers fans leave game 2 disappointed but hopeful

MILWAUKEE — The brew crew entered American Family Field Saturday charged up with excitement ready to see a win but that energy slowly dwindled as the Braves won the game 3-0.

Fans packed the stadium confident that the team will take another win in the National League Division Series, but unfortunately, they left with disappointment.

"I mean how can you not score any runs in 8 innings...come on," exclaimed fan Don Garben.

The Brewers are now tied in the NLDS series one to one. The team will not have home-field advantage for the next two games.

"Be consistent, they're not consistent enough," said Garben.

But some fans acknowledge the brew crew still has plenty of opportunities to turn things around.

"The team has all the tools to be great," said fan Joe Flynn.

The Brewers must win two of the 5 games in total in order to win the series. Fans have hope the team will come back stronger on Monday in Atlanta for Game 3.

"We've got game three coming up here we're gonna sharpen our pencils go to Atlanta and we'll be ok," said fan Stephen Gillespn.

