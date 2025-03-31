'They took his life for nothing': Employee remembers co-worker killed in fatal gas-station shooting

MILWAUKEE — A family is in mourning following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee father on Saturday evening at a gas station on the city's northwest side.

The 47-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified out of respect for the family, was working at Gig's Petro Pantry, located near 23rd and Fond du Lac, when he was shot and killed. Co-workers describe the incident as unprovoked.

Joseph Appiah, an employee who worked alongside the victim for three years, expressed his disbelief over the loss.

"They just took his life for nothing," he said. "Somebody just killed somebody for no provocation—for no reason."

According to Appiah, three teenagers entered the store shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses reported that the teens began throwing merchandise on the ground outside the store. When the victim went outside to clean up, Appiah said the assailants opened fire.

"He thought maybe they've gone away, not knowing they have a gun in their pocket," Appiah recalled.

He added that the victim did not resist or provoke the attackers, describing him as a calm individual who avoided conflict.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating the fatal shooting and looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



