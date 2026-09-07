HARTFORD — Two senior Labrador retrievers are looking for their forever home together after nearly a decade side by side.

You can see the full story in the video below

"They need to be together": Sweet, bonded senior lab sisters in desperate need of forever home

Sugar, a yellow Lab, is blind because of a medical condition and relies on her sister, Spice, a chocolate Lab, for guidance and confidence.

The pair will turn 10 next month and are being cared for through a foster family with Ma Paws and Me Pet Rescue.

“They are definitely a bonded pair. They need to be together,” said Wendy Smith, a volunteer with the rescue.

Smith said Sugar has adapted well to losing her sight but depends on Spice to help her navigate unfamiliar surroundings.

Ma Paws & Me Pet Rescue SUGAR AND SPICE

“Sugar definitely depends on Spice for navigation and security and confidence,” Smith said. “And Spice definitely takes that role with great pride.”

Despite their age, volunteers say both dogs remain active.

Spice enjoys walks, fetch and swimming while Sugar has also spent time in the water and has developed a favorite Wisconsin treat.

“Sugar loves a good Culver’s French fry,” temporary foster Jamie Dittberner said. “Gotta be Culver’s, not McDonald’s. She’s a Wisconsin girl through and through now.”

Dittberner has helped care for the dogs when their regular foster family is out of town. She said caring for a blind dog was new to her, but Sugar adjusted well with some verbal guidance, especially around stairs.

Ma Paws and Me Pet Rescue was founded in 2017 and operates through a network of volunteers and foster families.

The nonprofit works with shelters locally and in other parts of the country to take in dogs from overcrowded facilities. Smith said the rescue often helps senior dogs, animals with medical needs and others that can be overlooked.

Ma Paws & Me Pet Rescue Sugar- available for adoption with her sister

Sugar and Spice have been living with a longtime foster family, but their foster mom now needs to focus on her own health.

The rescue is searching for a permanent home where the sisters can remain together.

Smith said an ideal home would have a consistent routine and a safe layout for Sugar. Open stairways may need gates, and a home with a large number of people frequently coming and going may not be the best fit.

Volunteers describe both dogs as gentle, affectionate and friendly with people.

“They’re a pretty easy, gentle couple that just needs a consistent home with soft beds, lots of love, and somebody that can see past their challenges,” Smith said.

Dittberner said she hopes the pair finds a family willing to give them a comfortable place to spend their senior years.

“I just want them to have a nice soft bed with a loving family,” she said.

Smith said the rescue believes the right home is out there.

“There is a home for two dogs that love each other,” she said.

Anyone interested in adopting Sugar and Spice o r learning more about fostering can visit Ma Paws and Me Pet Rescue and complete an application.

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