@TheTable: Punk band 'Violent Femmes' gets special honor from Milwaukee Mayor Johnson

MILWAUKEE — The folk punk band "Violent Femmes" got its start here in the 414 and received a special honor from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Forty years ago on April 13, Violent Femmes released their self-titled debut album. So in honor of the anniversary, Mayor Johnson declared April 13 "Violent Femmes Day."

At The Table Thursday night the band's drummer John Sparrow shared where their 40-year album anniversary tour will stop.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

