These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area for 2023, list finds

The ranking for the best public middle schools in 2023 from Niche is based on U.S. Department of Education data
Posted at 8:25 AM, Oct 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.

The ranking for the best public middle schools in 2023 from Niche is based on U.S. Department of Education data; as well as reviews from students, parents and alumni. They also consider extracurricular activities, resources and facilities, among other aspects.

Coming in at 2nd place is Lake Shore Middle School, which is up from 4th place in the 2022 version of the Niche list. Bayside Middle School landed 3rd place, up from 6th last year.

View the 2023 list from Niche on their website.

