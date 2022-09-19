Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'There's no place like Lambeau': Fans talk tailgating ahead of Packers vs. Bears

Both Packers and Bears fans at Sunday night’s game say that no matter the outcome, it’s impossible not to have a great time at Lambeau Field.
Packers Pope costume.png
Posted at 11:27 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 00:28:44-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Both Packers and Bears fans at Sunday night’s game say that no matter the outcome, it’s impossible not to have a great time at Lambeau Field.

“I’ve been to a lot of cities, been to a lot of games, and nothing compares to Lambeau Field,” says Green Bay native Evan Sizemore.

Fans from across the country were tailgating ahead of the stadium gates. TMJ4 crews spoke to people from Tennessee, Ohio and Nebraska.

There were typical tailgating sights like brats, burgers, drinks and more, but some costumes and rides were more unique-- like a Packers inspired Pope outfit and a repurposed green and gold ambulance to name a few.

“There are tons of people, it’s a great day and the atmosphere here is unbelievable,” said Bears fan and first time Lambeau-goer Tom Magiera.

Both sets of fans were steadfast in hoping for their own team’s victory but they all agreed the love of the game, and their love for Lambeau, transcends a win or a loss.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need