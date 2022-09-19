'There's no place like Lambeau': Fans talk tailgating ahead of Packers vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Both Packers and Bears fans at Sunday night’s game say that no matter the outcome, it’s impossible not to have a great time at Lambeau Field.

“I’ve been to a lot of cities, been to a lot of games, and nothing compares to Lambeau Field,” says Green Bay native Evan Sizemore.

Fans from across the country were tailgating ahead of the stadium gates. TMJ4 crews spoke to people from Tennessee, Ohio and Nebraska.

There were typical tailgating sights like brats, burgers, drinks and more, but some costumes and rides were more unique-- like a Packers inspired Pope outfit and a repurposed green and gold ambulance to name a few.

“There are tons of people, it’s a great day and the atmosphere here is unbelievable,” said Bears fan and first time Lambeau-goer Tom Magiera.

Both sets of fans were steadfast in hoping for their own team’s victory but they all agreed the love of the game, and their love for Lambeau, transcends a win or a loss.

