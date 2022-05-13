Therapy dog to help veterans in Sheboygan area courtrooms

SHEBOYGAN — Some Sheboygan area court hearings will have an additional viewer in the courtroom thanks to Dogs2DogTags and a new puppy patron.

The Sheboygan Area Veterans Treatment Court is partnering with Dogs2DogTags to bring a therapy dog into some courtrooms.

According to a news release, veterans struggling with addiction or mental health issues, which contributed to them committing crimes, will have a little extra support from the pup.

This specialty court takes cases from a variety of counties, involving U.S. military veterans “suffering from a diagnosed and treatable behavioral health issue that has contributed to the commission of a criminal offense, who are in need of the structure and support available through the court program.”

The Dogs2DogTags organization is a nonprofit that saves at-risk, rescued, or donated dogs. They train them and place them with deserving service members who have been diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety.

Now the two groups are partnering together!

"At Dogs2DogTags, we see the struggles our veterans face and the benefit a companion animal can provide,” said Executive Director Pam Wittkopp. “Many of our veterans find it easier to connect with a dog than with the people around them. Dogs provide that bridge many veterans need back into society. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to help our local veterans and give back to those who gave so much for us.”

