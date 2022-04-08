Theodore Edgecomb to be sentenced Friday, found guilty of killing attorney

MILWAUKEE — Theodore Edgecomb is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after he was found guilty of 1st-degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon in the fatal shooting of immigration lawyer Jason Cleereman near Brady Street in 2020.

Edgecomb was accused of shooting and killing Jason Cleereman in September of 2020 near Holton and Brady Streets. He faced one count of first-degree intentional homicide, but the jury decided on reckless homicide. Edgecomb's defense argues he fired in self-defense.

The shooting happened on the bridge near Holton and Brady Streets in September 2020. Investigators say an argument on the road led Edgecomb to punch Jason Cleereman while he was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. Then Edgecomb took off on his bike. The Cleeremans followed, and Jason Cleereman got out of the car and went towards Edgecomb.

Prosecutors argued Edgecomb's use of force was not necessary.

The maximum sentence Edgecomb could face for the first-degree reckless homicide charge is 65 years.

