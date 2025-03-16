The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will come to South Milwaukee in April

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced that their 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will visit South Milwaukee in April.

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit features artifacts from Ground Zero and guided tours from Heroes who responded on 9/11.

The exhibit will be at the Sunrise Shopping center at 1009 Marquette Ave. in South Milwaukee. The exhibit will be open to the public Friday, April 25th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 26th from 100 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit is an 83-foot tractor trailer that transforms into a 1,100 square foot museum space.

Visitors will be able to watch videos, listen to 9/11 dispatch audio, and view a tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and those who have died from 9/11 related illnesses.

Tours will be guided by retired New York City Firefighters and first responders who responded to Ground Zero. They will share stories and memories of what they saw on 9/11 and the days following.

The Commander of American Legion Post 27 shares why this exhibit is important. “The Afghanistan and Iraq veterans served in the war on terror should be able to see why they served in the places they did. This brings history alive for our high school and middle school students of South Milwaukee and the neighboring communities,” Cheri L. Rumler, Commander American Legion Post 27.

For more information on The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the mobile exhibit check out their website.

