The Shark: Man swimming 82 miles across Lake Michigan pulled after 10 miles

MILWAUKEE — Due to worsening weather conditions, Jim "The Shark" Dreyer was pulled after swimming 10 miles amid his 82-mile trip across Lake Michigan on Tuesday.

Dreyer's crew said they made a safety call, but that the Shark is healthy and doing well.

In the Lake Michigan waves, there may be a shark, but there's no need to worry, because this one doesn't bite.

August is a month of milestones for record-setting swimmer Jim "The Shark" Dreyer. He turns 60 years old and he is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his swim across Lake Michigan.

His career launched after his 1998 swim across Lake Michigan— the first swim across the width of the lake between Wisconsin and Michigan.

“I nearly drowned at three years old. Open water was my greatest fear and now the pendulum has swung in opposite direction,” Dreyer explained.

In celebration of his birthday and the anniversary, the Shark is preparing for the sequel - an 82-and-a-half-mile journey from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee to his hometown in Grandhaven, Michigan. This swim is called “The Silver Sequel” and is longer than his 1998 route.

“25 years later, 25 years older, and 25 miles further,” Dreyer joked.

The challenge required intense training including strength and open water swims.

Dreyer will be joined by his team of five as they follow alongside him in a boat. The expected 60-hour journey is making quite a splash.

“If he can do that, 82 miles, that’s great,” Jonathan Smith, a visitor at Bradford Beach, said. “I couldn’t even go a block.”

If successful, Dreyer will finish in Grand Haven, also known as “Coast Guard City USA,” during its’ Coast Guard Festival.

His swim will benefit the U.S. Coast Guard's Chief Petty Officers Association. The organization supports enlisted men and women in the U.S. Coast Guard and their families.

“If you can attach a goal to something larger than yourself, that’s gonna pay a big dividend in your darkest hours,” Dreyer said. “I want to give back to those who have helped me so much after 25 years.”

Money raised will go towards both the Grand Haven Chapter and Western Lake Michigan (Milwaukee) Chapter. You can donate here.

Dreyer’s 82-mile swim starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. You can also track The Shark's swim on his website.

