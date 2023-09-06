'The Shark' fails second attempt to swim 80+ miles across Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — Jim "The Shark" Dreyer was pulled from Lake Michigan amid his second attempt to swim over 80 miles across Lake Michigan from Milwaukee.

The 60-year-old took off Monday evening without an escort boat from Bradford Beach. His intended route was 82.5 miles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Grand Haven, Michigan.

According to the website that is tracking his progress, it appears The Shark stopped around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, about 23 miles out from his starting point.

The website says Dreyer made it back to Milwaukee around 9 p.m. It is not yet clear why Dreyer did not finish his trip.

The Shark made it nearly 10 miles off the coast from Milwaukee during his first attempt, but the current pushed him several miles off course. During the first go, a small boat accompanied him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip