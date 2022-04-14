The Schwabenhof in Menomonee Falls stops fish fry service after more than 30 years

MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls fish fry staple is stopping service after more than 30 years.

The Schwabenhof is serving its final fish fry Friday after one final day of service. In a Facebook post, the German restaurant said it has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and labor shortages.

"We sincerely appreciate all your loyalty, friendship, and gemütlichkeit over the years. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run," The Schwabenhof said in its Facebook post.

According to the post, The Schwabenhof's facilities will still be available for rentals and the company will still host German Cultural Club and United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee events, including the seasonal Biergarten and Oktoberfest.

"Thank you all for your patronage and understanding," the post said. You can read the entire statement from the restaurant here.

