The Salvation Army upholds Christmas tradition, serves a feast to thousands of people

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army held the 34th annual Christmas Family Feast at the Baird Center in Milwaukee on Monday.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition filled with food, fun, and fellowship," said Major Beverly Gates, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

Everyone who attended received a sit-down meal with turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans and dessert.

Those who attended also had the opportunity to receive a free haircut and Santa made an appearance.

The event is put on with the help of hundreds of volunteers and fed upwards of 4,000 people in Milwaukee.

