Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Salvation Army upholds Christmas tradition, serves a feast to thousands of people

Salvation Army Christmas Feast
TMJ4 News
Salvation Army Christmas Feast
Posted at 8:16 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 21:33:02-05

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army held the 34th annual Christmas Family Feast at the Baird Center in Milwaukee on Monday.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition filled with food, fun, and fellowship," said Major Beverly Gates, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

Everyone who attended received a sit-down meal with turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans and dessert.

Those who attended also had the opportunity to receive a free haircut and Santa made an appearance.

The event is put on with the help of hundreds of volunteers and fed upwards of 4,000 people in Milwaukee.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device