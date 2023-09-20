The Rock noise complaints leading to legal action, Franklin mayor and county supervisor says

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon is working on a draft resolution to urge the County to take action against the Rock Sports Complex over noise complaints.

"I've lived in the neighborhood for 37 years," said Logsdon, who represents part of Franklin. "A lot of these constituents are my friends. And they reach out to me. Every weekend, I get phone calls: 'Supervisor, will you come by our house and listen to what we listen to.'"

Logsdon said The Rock has failed to comply with noise requirements for years. She said her resolution calls for the County to take noise abatement action. And, if that fails, seeks damages.

Last week, a noise study from a private firm on the Rock Sports Complex was presented to Milwaukee County. At times, events held at The Rock exceed both Greendale and Franklin's sound limits, according to the study.

"All they have to do is turn the monitors into the [baseball] stadium. All they have to do is turn the speakers down. And they reuse to do it," said Logsdon.

Franklin Mayor John Nelson told TMJ4 News that he'll be holding an emergency meeting later this week with The Rock ownership and others to, as he put it, "fix this thing."

Nelson said he's been speaking with ROC Ventures CEO Mike Zimmerman about concerns. TMJ4 News reached out to ROC Ventures but has not heard back.

According to the company's website, ROC Ventures manages a number of brands, including the Milwaukee Wave, the Milwaukee Milkmen, The Milky Way Drive-In, and The Rock Sports Complex, which includes the on-site hilltop Umbrella Bar.

"The Umbrella Bar. The bass sound comes through every single room of my second-story house. Even taking a shower, you can't escape it," said Naomi Knoll, whose backyard abuts the sports complex.

Knoll said she's lived in the same spot for 50 years, long before The Rock broke ground.

"I have these different levels of sound in my mind. It's background, loud, very loud, blaring, or blasting. And most of the time [Milkmen announcer] is blasting," said Knoll.

Neighbor Donella McAdams said after years of making complaints, she isn't optimistic yet about any changes.

"Well, I'll tell you. We've been dealing with this simple request for so long. Until I actually see action, I really don't have any hope," said McAdams.

