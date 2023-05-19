The Return of Maifest: A gluten-free twist on a springtime celebration

MILWAUKEE — The month of May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month... and if you have an allergy to gluten, or maybe just an interest in gluten-free options — you're in luck.

You can find many gluten-free products from across the Milwaukee area in one place on Sunday, at the return of Maifest.

You know that Milwaukee is home to iconic beer brands, but this might surprise you — the city is also home to the first certified, gluten-free beer in the country, New Grist. And this weekend, the creator, Lakefront Brewery, is hosting a celebration of all things gluten-free.

Maifest, which is traditionally a German celebration of spring, will be an event that is safe for those with a gluten allergy or intolerance. and organizers say last year's success encouraged them to bring it back this year.

"I had observed a mother with an adorable little 5-year-old girl," recalled Kristin Hueneke, the Executive Chef at Lakefront. "And she leans down to her and says, 'Honey, you can eat anything here and it's safe!' and I was just like, 'Oh! That is why we do this, that is exactly why we're doing this."

MOR Bakery will be one of the food vendors and the founder understands exactly what families with a gluten intolerance face.

"I didn't open up MOR, which happens to mean Mother in Sweedish, to just be a boutique bakery and charge people what I wanted to charge for something that is honestly their medicine," explained Traci Morgan-Hoernke. "For a Celiac, a gluten-free item is their insulin or epi-pen."

All the food and beverage options on Sunday, even Lakefront's famous cheese curds, will be strictly gluten-free. There will also be live music and crafters, artisans, and boutiques.

