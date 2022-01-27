The 'reaper' sandwich at Dave's Hot Chicken is insanely hot

MENOMONEE FALLS — If you are someone who likes seriously hot food (and I mean SERIOUSLY HOT) or you know someone who does, this is the challenge for you.

Dave's Hot Chicken is a new restaurant opening in Menomonee Falls that serves one of the hottest chicken sandwiches you will ever try. It made my mouth feel like lava for a moment.

Introducing the reaper. Out of seven different spice levels, the reaper is the hottest at the new fried chicken restaurant. I tried the sandwich, and it for sure lives up to the name.

It starts slow but then the heat really cranks up and sits on the back of your tongue. I had a vanilla shake to cool me down, but it was so thick I couldn't even drink it. I had to take the lid off and scoop it out with my tongue.

James Groh Dave's Hot Chicken is a new restaurant opening in Menomonee Falls.

The restaurant opens on Friday 1/28 at N92W16125 Falls Pkwy in Menomonee Falls. There are more than 40 Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants across the country, but this is the first in Wisconsin. The majority of the restaurants are concentrated in southern California. Store hours for the Menomonee Falls location are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"It's a Nashville chicken concept," Ron Stokes, the franchise co-owner, said.

Meaning the entire menu is based around the chicken, and it's all about the spice. Plus, the menu is real simple. There are really only two entree items you can order: chicken tenders and chicken sliders. Each order comes with two tenders or two sliders or a combo. You also get fries and a very small selection of sides.

Stokes said he tried the reaper a few times and wouldn't recommend it to anyone who really wants to taste their meal.

"I've tried the reaper at least twice. I'll never try it again okay."

James Groh Dave's Hot Chicken officially opens in Menomonee Falls on 1/28.

I ordered a second mild chicken sandwich and it was quite good. I scored it a 7.2/10.

This won't be the only Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant in Wisconsin. When Stokes signed his deal with the restaurant, he agreed to opening 14 more in Wisconsin in the next six years. He expects the next one to be open in Milwaukee County in 2022. He didn't give any more specifics than that.

Pro tip: If you do try the reaper, wait a few moments before saying "oh it's not too bad". The heat is delayed a bit and then it hits you.

