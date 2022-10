MILWAUKEE — It's no pineapple under the sea, but it'll be close!

The Rave is transforming into Bikini Bottom this December for a Spongebob Themed Party.

The Rave shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying the SpongeBob rave will take over the venue on Dec. 16 beginning at 9 p.m.

According to the event's website, the show is for all ages and is a general admission, standing show. Tickets for the event are on sale now for about $20.

