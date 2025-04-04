The rare art of the alphorn kept alive by the Kettle Moraine Alphorn Group

MEQUON — There might only be a dozen people who play this traditional folk instrument in all of Wisconsin, and six of them just so happen play in a Milwaukee-area band. That instrument is the alphorn.

The Kettle Moraine Alphorn Group is made up of three sets of couples. The instrument is a 3.5-meter wooden horn. It's the national instrument of Switzerland.

“Well, there is a saying that alphorn players have, and that is I'm not doing this because it's easy. I'm doing this because I thought this was going to be easy," Eric Dietenberger, an alphorn player, said.

The group practices at the Lindenwood School Community Center in Mequon, at various parks, or in a member's backyard. After all, the instrument is traditionally played outside high in the Swiss Alps.

“It's just a mellow tone, and we play a lot of - the pieces we play have a lot of chords. And it's just very beautiful," Rose Hebar, an alphorn player, said.

The instrument dates back to the 1500's. Originally, it was used for herdsmen to communicate with each other in the mountains or with villagers in the valley below. It was also used to soothe cows or call them back to the farm after grazing.

James Groh The Kettle Moraine Alphorn group holds their alphorns upright in front of the Lindendwood School Community Center.

“They say that the sheep and the cows really like the sound, and the cows give better milk when they're serenaded by the alphorns," Hebar said.

That makes it the perfect instrument to play in Wisconsin since we’re the Dairy State.

All the members of the Kettle Moraine Alphorn Group have only been playing for a few years. Each one of them was interested in the unique sound and shape of the horn. But this wasn't the first instrument they learned. Each of them has a background in other brass instruments. While it may seem counterintuitive, the alphorn is considered a wooden brass instrument and has no valves.

“And so it's not just the sound and the music that's played. It's the culture that's around it at the same time," Dietenberger said.

He can trace his roots back to Germany, where the instrument was also popular. For Dietenberger, it's a way to connect with his heritage. That's why he also plays in the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band, a German march and folk group.

In general, the alphorn isn't the easiest instrument to play. Plus, it can cost thousands of dollars, especially if you want an authentic handmade Swiss horn.

“The hardest thing is to find a horn because they are very rare, and that took me a couple of years to find a horn that I could play," Hebar said.

But for those willing to embark on this journey, they said its completely worth it.

The Kettle Moraine Alphorn Group plays a few times a year. You can find them at Germanfest in Milwaukee or Das Fest at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Or maybe you’ll catch them at a random park this summer. They also play with the Alte Kameraden Band.

Another alphorn player in the area is the local legendary musician Sigmund Snopek.

Watch the story on the Kettle Moraine Alphorn Group to hear them play...

The rare art of the alphorn kept alive by the Kettle Moraine Alphorn Group

