The Racine Zoo is celebrating #GivingZOODay on Giving Tuesday

You might have heard of Giving Tuesday, but how about #GivingZOODay?

The Racine Zoo is hosting Giving ZOO Day Tuesday, in partnership with the more commonly known holiday. The partnership is meant to draw attention to the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities, by engaging visitors to be stewards of their environment, and by protecting species under threat of extinction.

Staff say the day is also about how zoos give back by mentoring staff and volunteers to support causes beyond just caring for animals.

Racine Zoo's goal for Giving Zoo Day is to raise much needed funds for the Zoo. Your donations help pay for giraffe laser treatments, dental x-rays for orangutans, acupuncture for penguins and so much more.

You can help support the Zoo and all its conservation efforts by donating. Just follow this link..

