Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Racine Zoo is celebrating #GivingZOODay on Giving Tuesday

RacineZoo_05.JPG
Racine Zoo
RacineZoo_05.JPG
Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 16:37:51-05

You might have heard of Giving Tuesday, but how about #GivingZOODay?

The Racine Zoo is hosting Giving ZOO Day Tuesday, in partnership with the more commonly known holiday. The partnership is meant to draw attention to the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities, by engaging visitors to be stewards of their environment, and by protecting species under threat of extinction.

Staff say the day is also about how zoos give back by mentoring staff and volunteers to support causes beyond just caring for animals.

Racine Zoo's goal for Giving Zoo Day is to raise much needed funds for the Zoo. Your donations help pay for giraffe laser treatments, dental x-rays for orangutans, acupuncture for penguins and so much more.

You can help support the Zoo and all its conservation efforts by donating. Just follow this link..

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4